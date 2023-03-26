Blackpool Combat Club Trios Match Confirmed For 3/29 AEW Dynamite

Since becoming embroiled in a blood feud against "Hangman" Adam Page late last year, the Blackpool Combat Club has become a ruthless trio running roughshod on AEW television. After their continuous assault on members of The Elite and The Dark Order on the March 22 episode of AEW's flagship programming, the BCC's path of destruction seems poised to continue when they compete in trios action on the March 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" emanating from St. Louis, Missouri.

With many of their primary adversaries seemingly out of commission, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley will instead look to inflict pain on Dalton Castle and The Boys on Wednesday night when the two trios meet for the very first time.

Castle and The Boys have a strong resume as members of the Ring of Honor roster, having held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles twice as a trio, most recently holding the titles last year before dropping them to The Embassy's Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona and Brian Cage at ROH Final Battle last December. As for their record in AEW proper, aside from some key wins on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" over the past seven months, all three members of the trio remain winless on AEW television.

As for the Blackpool Combat Club, some have questioned if the more heelish presentation of the group is what's best for AEW, considering Moxley's long-term status as one of the company's most consistent babyfaces since 2019. However, with BCC's newfound feud against The Elite underway, it remains to be seen just how villainous the group will get in the coming months on both AEW and ROH television.