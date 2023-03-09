AEW Needs To Think Twice If Jon Moxley Is Actually Turning Heel

Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club have been hinting at a darker side to their characters for weeks now, but on last night's "AEW Dynamite," they seemed to enter official heel territory for the first time. After winning a match against Dark Order by tapping out Alex Reynolds, Moxley not only refusing to let go of the hold, but transitioned into his Bulldog Choke despite the urging of the referee. Afterward, the BCC attacked Dark Order, and when "Hangman" Adam Page came out to help, they attacked him as well, seemingly continuing the feud between Moxley and Page that began in October and has been going in earnest since January.

Leaving aside the logic (or lack thereof) behind not moving on from this story following Moxley's defeat in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution, there's a larger question to be asked here: Is AEW turning Jon Moxley heel? While the former three-time AEW World Champion has never been what you'd call a traditional babyface, he's always been, at worst, an antihero, someone beloved by AEW fans for his toughness, coolness, and love of fighting. He's also unquestionably one of the company's most popular stars. While it's possible that some backstage feel the character has gotten stale, and a world in which a heel BCC works well on AEW programming does theoretically exist, Tony Khan needs to think long and hard about the possible ramifications of trying to get fans to actively boo Jon Moxley.