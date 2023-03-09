Bryan Danielson After AEW Revolution Loss: 'It's Time For Me To Go Home'

Bryan Danielson has seemingly been written off AEW television for the foreseeable future.

On last night's "AEW Dynamite," a pre-recorded video showed a bloodied and battered Danielson — following his Iron Man Match loss to MJF at AEW Revolution — addressing his immediate future in pro wrestling.

"I always thought I was doing this for my kids," began Danielson. "When I was forced to retire, I wanted to teach them that if you love something, you have to fight for it. What I realized out there tonight [Sunday] was that Max was right. This whole time, my whole career has been [about] legs, lungs, heart, and never giving up. That's always what I thought was best — to just fight, fight and fight."

Danielson continued, "But when I woke up from being unconscious, I found myself in a LeBell Lock, and my first instinct was to fight! As I was fighting, I realized I couldn't feel my arms. My left leg didn't have any strength anymore. And when Max said, after the Iron Man Match, that I wouldn't be able to play with my kids...it dawned on me. He's right."

Danielson was overcome with emotions as he acknowledged that he had prioritized winning the AEW World Championship over spending time with his family.

"I was putting myself before my family," Danielson rued. "More than tapping out, that made me more ashamed than anything else. It's time for me to go home."

While the pre-recorded interview did not include an update on Danielson's return date, AEW did air a separate post-match interview with MJF earlier in the show and announced a birthday celebration segment for the AEW World Champion for next week's show. As such, it appears MJF will be moving onto a new challenger going forward.

It's no secret that Danielson is in the stretch run of his illustrious career. In a recent interview, "The American Dragon" made it clear that the expiration of his AEW contract would mean he's "done being a full-time wrestler." Danielson signed a three-year contract with AEW in September 2021, meaning he'd become a free agent in the summer of 2024.