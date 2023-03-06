MJF Shouldn't Be Punished For Playing His Character At AEW Revolution

"The Splash Zone." Sea World has one, Gallagher had one, and now AEW has one.

At last night's AEW Revolution PPV, during the 60-minute Iron Man main event, AEW World Champion MJF took a moment to compose himself outside the ring, retreating from the clutches of Bryan Danielson all the way into the audience. There, outside the barricade, MJF did his best to antagonize the San Francisco crowd. At one point, he grabbed a cup out of a woman's hands, and without a moment's thought, threw the transparent contents onto a young fan named Titus.

This seemingly harmless — albeit mean-spirited — act has set the wrestling world aflame, with many feeling that longtime heel MJF was out of line in throwing liquid on an unsuspecting child, who has been confirmed to not have been any kind of "plant." To complicate matters further, the clear liquid that MJF tossed without even a second glance was reportedly tequila or some other kind of alcohol. In the post-PPV press scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he'd already had a "serious conversation" with MJF about the incident, and AEW community outreach liaison Amanda Huber had already given Titus tickets to an upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Sacramento.

Despite AEW acknowledging the situation in the scrum and seemingly taking steps to reach out to the fan and pacify the situation, some are still calling for the company to hold MJF accountable in some form. However, outside of making MJF foot the bill for the AEW swag Titus received, there are few punitive options at their disposal — and that's okay. Punishing MJF for his transgressions is the babyface's job, not AEW's.