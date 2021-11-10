Bryan Danielson has confirmed the length of his AEW contract.

We noted back in September how it was believed that Danielson had signed with AEW for three years, as word was that the door to WWE would remain open if he wanted to return once his AEW run was over. Danielson then indicated that the deal was for three years during a late September interview with The New York Post.

In an update, Danielson appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today and confirmed that his AEW contract is good for three years.

When asked if the AEW deal allows him to work with someone like NJPW, Danielson also confirmed that he’s able to wrestle in Japan, if the company approves it, adding that WWE was also going to allow him to wrestle in Japan if he re-signed with them. When asked if this AEW deal is the final pro wrestling contract he will ever sign, Danielson said he doesn’t know, but he thinks so, as he feels invincible right now, and physically, as good as he’s felt since he was in his 20s. He also revealed that when he signed with AEW, he and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, were thinking that this would be his last wrestling contract.

The three year deal puts Danielson under contract to AEW through the summer of 2024, when he will be 43 years old.

Bryan Danielson’s WWE contract expired in late April, and he debuted with AEW at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5. He then made his AEW in-ring debut on September 22 at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, wrestling AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to a time limit draw.

Danielson will wrestle Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. The winner will earn a future title shot at the winner of the Full Gear main event between Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page.

