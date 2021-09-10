Bryan Danielson has apparently signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

It was indicated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Danielson has signed a three year deal with AEW.

“At the end of the day, he made the decision to go [to AEW] and it’s a lot of new things,” Dave Meltzer said. “If he doesn’t like it, he can go back [to WWE] in three years and chalk it up.”

A three year deal would put Danielson under contract to AEW through the summer of 2025, when he would be 44 years old.

WWE and AEW reportedly made similar offers to Danielson as far as money goes, and both would have allowed him to work for NJPW. WWE’s deal was going to allow Danielson to work NJPW but he also wanted to open the door for other WWE Superstars that wanted to work for NJPW. The idea of working with NJPW reportedly played a big factor in Danielson’s decision, and ultimately nothing came from a potential WWE-NJPW alliance.

Danielson reportedly decided on signing with AEW because he felt like going there would be more beneficial for the wrestling industry as a whole, or best for business.

The decision to sign with AEW was said to be a difficult one for Danielson due to his personal admiration for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and his family ties with the company, specifically his wife and sister-in-law, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, and his father-in-law, WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. Danielson is said to be a “big, big fan” of McMahon as a person, more so than people would realize.

The door remains open for Danielson to return to WWE when his AEW contract expires.

Danielson debuted at the end of last Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, saving Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express from a beatdown by The Elite, which included the debuting Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. As covered at this link with video, Danielson made his Dynamite debut appearance this past Wednesday and had words with Omega. The segment ended with Danielson putting Omega in The LeBell Lock until The Elite came back in the ring to make the save. Jurassic Express and Cage came out to help fight off The Elite, before Brandon Cutler was finished off with Danielson’s running knee.

You can click here for Danielson’s post-All Out comments on why he went with AEW over WWE.

