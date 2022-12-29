Wrestling Inc.'s Best Of 2022 Awards

What does it take to develop an effective finishing maneuver? Inquiring minds should probably study Bianca Belair.

"The EST of WWE" used her Kiss of Death (KOD) to win a number of matches in 2022. The torture rack-turned-face buster is a test of strength every time Belair pulls it off, but she turned heads in the first few months of 2022 when she used it to beat the plus-sized Doudrop not once, but twice, and those wins would only set the tone for the rest of the year. The KOD finished off Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss inside the Elimination Chamber to help Belair secure another marquee WrestleMania match, and at "The Grandest Stage of Them All," Belair planted Becky Lynch to the mat for the three-count to win her first "Raw" Women's Championship.

Not only did the move help Belair achieve new milestones, but it allowed her to stay at the top of WWE through the end of the year. Belair pulled off a double KOD at Extreme Rules when she tossed Dakota Kai and IYO SKY out of her way — in the same match, Belair emphatically slammed Bayley while also holding a ladder so she could climb up to retrieve her title. Even inside WarGames, Belair found ways to innovate when she sent Bayley crashing into the steel structure with the KOD in the closing moments of the battle between their respective teams. Bigger or smaller, one or two, inside or outside of the ring, with a ladder in hand or in the confines of a cage — Belair's KOD is Finisher of the Year because she can pull it off under any circumstance when her back is against the wall. – Colby Applegate

Runners-up: Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony, Adam Page's Buckshot Lariat

Others receiving votes: Roman Reigns' Spear/Guillotine Choke, Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp, Sami Zayn's Blue Thunder Bomb, Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner, Drew McIntyre's Claymore, Claudio Castagnoli's Giant Swing, Will Ospreay's Stormbreaker, Saya Kamitani's Phoenix Splash, Jon Moxley's Death Rider, PAC's Black Arrow, FTR's Big Rig, Athena's O-Face, Eddie Kingston's Backfist to the Future, CM Punk's GTS, Ace Steel's biting