Sami Zayn Explains Why His WWE Storyline With The Bloodline Is Working

For the past two years, The Bloodline has run WWE. Roman Reigns is the WWE Universal Undisputed Champion. Meanwhile, his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Solo Sikoa may still be fresh off of "NXT," but he's acted as the faction's enforcer ever since his arrival. Yet for months, they've also had a helping hand from perhaps the unlikeliest of sources: Sami Zayn. And lately, no matter what he says or does, it's working.

In September, he was officially accepted and acknowledged by the Tribal Chief himself as the Honorary Uce. Then at Survivor Series WarGames, he proved his loyalty to The Bloodline yet again — at the expense of his lifelong best friend Kevin Owens — ultimately earning the appreciation and affirmation of Jey Uso after months of being at odds. A "We want Sami" chant broke out in Saudi Arabia ahead of the championship bout between Reigns and Logan Paul. "Sami Uso" chants have become commonplace. So, why is it all working? In short, because everyone is committed to their role — none more so, perhaps, than Zayn himself.

"It's a full-blown commitment to what I'm doing," he told Sports Illustrated. "That's the best answer I can give." After 20 years in the industry, 2022 has served as something of a breakout for the former "NXT" Champion. And at the end of the day, it all comes down to making the fans care — even if there are some unexpected twists and turns along the way "Some of these things weren't predicted to work as they did," Zayn continued. "I don't mean to get too philosophical with wrestling theory, but it extends to everything we're doing. You have to put value on it, or else you can't ask the fans to give you that value in return."