Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn

WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

Zayn has never made an appearance at any of the Saudi Arabia PLEs, although the reasons why have been a bit unclear. Reports that Zayn, of Syrian descent, was barred from appearing by Saudi Arabia made the rounds early on, in addition to WWE just making the call not to book Sami Zayn for future Saudi events from that point on. During a 2020 appearance on "The Blindboy Podcast," Zayn revealed what he knew of the entire situation. "I don't know. I don't know the specifics on this. To this day I didn't really ask because I wasn't really keen on going anyway," he said. "I just wasn't invited to go and I never really dug into it too much."

However, during today's press conference for WWE Crown Jewel, a chant of "We want Sami" broke out, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to take the mic and declare, "After how you've been acting tonight, you don't deserve Sami." Zayn will not be appearing nor wrestling at the event, as has been the case in the past. However, all other members of The Bloodline, along with the brothers Paul, are all present in Riyadh.