Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday.

During a conference call regarding WWE's third-quarter 2022 financial results, Levesque hyped up the upcoming PLE and heavily hinted at Jake Paul being in his brother's corner for the high-profile match.

"You've heard about our established stars and the stars of the future, but the increased excitement around WWE's creative and the WWE, in general, are opening more and more opportunities than ever to engage with celebrities from outside of the WWE Universe, helping us to bring in new fans," Levesque said. "One example, this Saturday we will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, where one of the world's most famous influencers, Logan Paul, will face off against 'The Tribal Chief,' Roman Reigns. Undoubtedly, Roman will have the entire Bloodline with him, which would make one wonder if Logan will have his very famous brother, Jake Paul, fresh off his win against Anderson Silva, in his corner to help even the odds."

As Levesque mentioned, Paul recently defeated MMA legend, Anderson Silva, in a boxing match in Glendale, Arizona. The win improved Paul's pro boxing record to 6-0. "The Problem Child" had teased making the trip to Saudi Arabia on social media. It won't be long until fans find out whether or not he is part of the show.