Roman Reigns Heavy Favorite To Beat Logan Paul And More WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds

With only days to go, WWE Crown Jewel's status is a bit up in the air, after reports of a potential attack in Saudi Arabia, the site of the upcoming WWE premium live event, by Iranian forces emerged yesterday. At least for now, however, the show is on, contingency plans are being made, and that means there are wagers to be placed on the eight-match card. As per usual, BetOnline has the betting odds for all the gamblers out there who feel compelled to put money on wrestling.

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c): -5000 (1/50)

Logan Paul: +1000 (10/1)

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c): -160 (5/8)

Bayley: +120 (6/5)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c): -4000 (1/40)

The Brawling Brutes: +900 (9/1)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c): -200 (1/2)

Damage CRTL: +150 (3/2)

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar: -450 (2/9)

Bobby Lashley: +275 (11/4)

Steel Cage Match

Drew Mcintyre: -140 (5/7)

Karrion Kross: +100 (1/1)

Singles Match

Braun Strowman: -700 (1/7)

Omos: +400 (4/1)

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The O.C.: -400 (1/4)

The Judgment Day: +250 (5/2)

Generally speaking, the odds point to a whole lot of chalk walking away from Crown Jewel with victories, with no major shake-ups being suggested. Furthermore, the odds suggest no title changes will take place, with The Usos, Asuka and Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Roman Reigns all favored to retain their respective championship gold. Arguably, the most surprising takeaway from the oddsmakers is how heavily a favorite Reigns currently is. The "Tribal Chief" is being acknowledged as an astounding -5000 favorite over challenger Logan Paul, who at +1000 is a long shot underdog to end Reigns' two-years-and-running title reign.