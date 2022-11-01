Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel

As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.

Iran has accused the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel of encouraging massive protests that have been happening in the country since September following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody. Amini was arrested by the nation's morality police for not wearing a head covering.

According to a new report from PWInsider, after speaking to several at WWE, Crown Jewel is still set to go forward this Saturday in Riyadh and WWE already has "security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues."

PWInsider also noted that WWE is "hopeful all will be fine."

WWE's fourth Crown Jewel event will see several titles being defended, including Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, Bianca Belair defending her "Raw" Women's Title against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match, The Usos defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch), and Asuka and Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against former champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Other matches on the card include Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a steel cage, Braun Strowman vs. Omos, and The Judgment Day vs. The O.C.