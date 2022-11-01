Alexa Bliss And Asuka Will Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles At Crown Jewel

Newly-minted WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka already have their first title defense lined up. Bliss and Asuka made their return to WWE programming on Monday night's "Raw." They saved "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL.

Later that night, Bliss and Asuka challenged Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bliss got the pinfall for her team, and as a result, we have new titleholders.

WWE wasted little time announcing a title rematch. The company's official Twitter account announced that Bliss and Asuka will be putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Kai and SKY at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

The two teams have been feuding for the past few months. They were featured in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament and had a match in the semifinals. It was Damage CTRL who picked up the victory on that occasion.

Things have gotten personal between the teams on WWE programming. In the storyline, Kai, SKY, and Bayley injured Asuka's leg in a backstage attack. They also put Bliss out of action after attacking her with a ladder.

Time will tell if both teams will also be involved in the "Raw" Women's Championship match scheduled for Crown Jewel. Belair is set to put her gold on the line against Bayley, who usually relies on Kai and SKY to interfere in her matches at some point.