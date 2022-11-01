Saudi Arabia Reportedly Worried About Attack Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

The Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. However, the WWE event planned for this weekend in the Saudi capital is still scheduled to take place.

"The Wall Street Journal" reported Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based. The Saudis did not provide specific details on the possible Iranian actions, and the Biden administration said it's ready to respond if an attack occurred.

Iran has been besieged by domestic unrest, with massive protests following the September death of a young woman who was arrested by the nation's morality police for not wearing a head covering. Iran has accused the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel of encouraging the demonstrations.

The Biden administration is said to be taking the Saudi report seriously, with a National Security Council spokesperson stating that the White House is "in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis.

"We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region." the spokesperson added.

WWE has been staging shows in Saudi Arabia since 2018 and is set to host its fourth Crown Jewel event in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday. The scheduled main event will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTuber and social media influencer, Logan Paul.