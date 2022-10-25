Backstage News On First WWE Saudi Arabia Show Of 2023

WWE developed a partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2018 and has hosted seven premium live events there to date. The first-ever PLE to take place in Saudi Arabia was called Greatest Royal Rumble, which featured the largest Royal Rumble in history at 50 participants. Braun Strowman walked away with the victory and a green championship belt signifying the accomplishment. Earlier this year, WWE traveled over to Saudi Arabia to put on its Elimination Chamber PLE, with Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship in the main event. However, it has been announced that Montreal, Quebec, Canada will be hosting Elimination Chamber in 2023. PWInsider has reported that WWE's first PLE in Saudi Arabia in 2023 will be in the spring following WrestleMania 39; no date is currently set for this spring event at the moment.

On November 5, 2022, WWE will be traveling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for its fourth Crown Jewel event, and eighth Saudi Arabia PLE in total. As of now, Crown Jewel will have five matches; Omos will take on Strowman for the first-time ever, Lesnar will look to even up the score with Bobby Lashley in their second match, and Karrion Kross will battle Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio will also face the newly reformed trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, a trio known as The O.C.

In the main event of Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the 25th time throughout his nearly 800-day reign. In only his third match in history, social media influencer Logan Paul will attempt to do what 15 men before him have tried and failed to do — dethrone the "Head of the Table" and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.