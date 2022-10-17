Karl Anderson Set For Match At WWE Crown Jewel That Conflicts With NJPW Plans

A week after returning to WWE, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows got off to a triumphant start with a win over Alpha Academy on the 10/17 episode of "WWE Raw." However, just as The Good Brothers celebrated in the ring with AJ Styles, they were confronted by Judgment Day.

Finn Balor, the original leader of The Bullet Club faction in NJPW, went on to remind AJ Styles & Co. that he "started this stupid little club" and "will break them" because he can. Judgment Day would then challenge The O.C. to a Six-Man Match at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Styles immediately accepted the challenge. Shortly thereafter, WWE confirmed the match between the two factions in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, Anderson is also scheduled to defend his NEVER Title against Hikuleo at NJPW's "Battle Autumn" show in Osaka on November 5, the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. While NJPW is still advertising the match, it's possible the match is moved to another event later this year. Fans on social media are speculating that Anderson's title defense against Hikuleo could happen at one of NJPW Strong's Halloween-themed shows in New York later this month.

Earlier reports had suggested that Anderson will be allowed to wrestle for NJPW despite signing a new contract with WWE. Furthermore, Anderson & Gallows had previously indicated they were committed to wrapping up their commitments with NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom event in January 2023. According to Fightful, The Good Brothers were previously working for NJPW on a verbal agreement when they were under contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It's likely the same trend will continue now that they have returned to WWE on what is being described as a "big money deal" per several reports.