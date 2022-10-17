WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/17) - United States Championship Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Dexter Lumis Vs. The Miz

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 17, 2022!

Brock Lesnar will be addressing the WWE Universe following his shocking return last week in Brooklyn, during which he beat down Bobby Lashley ahead of his United States Championship Match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins to cost him big. Prior to that, he hadn't been seen since facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. What will he have to say?

Speaking of Rollins, he will be putting his title on the line against arch-rival Matt Riddle. Riddle and Rollins continue to have increasingly personal issues with one another over the past few months, beginning after Riddle hit an RKO off a ladder to Rollins to cost him the Money In The Bank match at the premium live event in July. Rollins then injured Riddle and took him out of their scheduled match at SummerSlam before the two became involved in a number of physical and verbal confrontations. The two most recently squared off in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules, which ultimately saw Riddle come out on top.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. will be in the ring for the first time since their return as they take on the Alpha Academy. Finn Balor has been looking to get AJ Styles to join Judgment Day over the past few weeks, and after the two parties got into it on the mic last week, Styles brought in Gallows and Anderson as reinforcements.

Dexter Lumis will face off with The Miz in a high stakes match. If Lumis comes out on top, then he will earn himself a WWE contract. Lumis has been stalking The Miz in an effort to take him out over the past several weeks, watching him from his home, taking out his security personnel and crashing his birthday bash last week. Will The Miz put an end to Lumis for good, or will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster?

Elias is also slated to appear on "Raw" in his return to the company. "The Drifter" hasn't been seen since August of 2021, but his brother, Ezekiel, made plenty of appearances in his absence and became entangled with Kevin Owens. What will he have to say?