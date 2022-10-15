NJPW Backstage Update For The Good Brothers

A new update about NJPW and The Good Brothers has been revealed by Fightful Select.

In the new report, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were working in NJPW without contracts and only had a verbal commitment. It was confirmed to Fightful, that New Japan Pro-Wrestling was aware that Gallows and Anderson were likely to head to WWE. When The Good Brothers were still under contract with Impact Wrestling, they were interested in returning to WWE.

According to the report, WWE will allow The Good Brothers to work some of their already planned NJPW dates, though it has yet to be confirmed if they will be able to work Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Title and has been the champion since June 12, 2022. He won the title after he defeated Tama Tonga at Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

It was noted that Gallows and Anderson officially signed with WWE, and it was said to be a "big money deal."

Anderson and Gallows made their return to WWE last Monday on "Raw" in Brooklyn, New York to reunite with A.J. Styles. They returned to help Styles even the odds and fight off Judgment Day. Before making their WWE return, Gallows and Anderson had been gone from the company since their release in April 2020. Their last appearance in WWE before their releases was the pre-taped Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, where they tried to help Styles in his losing effort against The Undertaker.