Braun Strowman Agrees To Monstrous Match At WWE Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman vs. Omos in a "Battle of the Giants" match is set for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

The two behemoths finally came face-to-face on the 10/21 "WWE SmackDown," a week after Omos and MVP taunted Strowman through a promo segment. Strowman was initially confronted by MVP, who reiterated that Strowman was not the "Monster of All Monsters" as he "looked normal" standing next to Omos. MVP then warned Strowman to "stay away from Omos" or risk being "exposed" by choosing to pick a fight with The Nigerian Giant. Strowman would ask MVP to put his theory to the test by challenging Omos to a match at Crown Jewel. MVP immediately accepted the challenge.

MVP then introduced Omos, who quickly approached Strowman and stared him down. As Strowman began to engage in trash talk, Omos effortlessly shoved him out of the ring. However, Strowman would get back on his feet and taunt Omos by laughing and nodding his head. The segment ended with Omos yelling at Strowman as MVP backed him up the ramp.

While Strowman has been on a winning streak since his return to WWE last month, Omos has been pinned only once since moving to WWE's main roster in 2021 – during his loss to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.