WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (10/21) - Liv Morgan Vs. Sonya Deville, Women's Tag Team Title Match, Logan Paul To Address The WWE Universe

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 21, 2022!

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will be putting their titles on the line in their first title defense against former "NXT" Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Halloween Havoc host Shotzi. Kai and SKY have been dominant since winning the titles on the September 12 edition of "Raw", aided by Damage CTRL leader, Bayley. While Rodriguez and Shotzi may be a new team since Shotzi helped out Rodriguez after a blindside attack a few weeks ago, they have already proven themselves to be a cohesive unit. Will we see new champions crowned tonight?

Elsewhere in the women's division, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan looks to score a win over Sonya Deville. Morgan has been showing a more aggressive attitude since Ronda Rousey brought out this newfound side of her going into their Extreme Rules Match earlier this month, which has only been exasperated since she lost her title to "The Baddest Woman On The Planet." It won't be an easy task for her as Deville has reminded the world what she is capable of since reignited her friendship with Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction over the past couple of weeks. Will she be able to get the job done?

Brawling Brutes member Sheamus will be taking on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in single's action. The two men faced off (along with Ricochet and Rey Mysterio) in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Match for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship last week. Sheamus almost took home the win by making Sikoa tap, but before he could, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso caused a bit of chaos to draw away his focus. Will "The Celtic Warrior" be able to get his revenge tonight?

Logan Paul will also be addressing the WWE Universe two weeks out from his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 5. What will he have to say?