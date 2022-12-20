Ricky Starks Addresses William Regal's Departure From AEW

William Regal is officially done with AEW after a brief stint with the company, leaving just nine months after joining from WWE. In his short spell with AEW, Regal developed a relationship with many of the young stars, trying to install himself in a role similar to his days in "WWE NXT."

Reports suggest that some young AEW stars were against listening to Regal's attempts to help, but one talent who appreciated the time he spent with Regal was Ricky Starks. The 32-year-old stated that he would miss Regal now that he's officially left the company, mentioning how great it was to see him show up at AEW Revolution.

"No one knows but Regal knew me when I first started back in early 2012 up until this point," Starks said during an interview with Inside the Ropes. "I had known him, kept in contact, always saw him, he has seen my potential, my growth. I was sad to see him leave, for sure. That's just how it goes in this business sadly, but yeah, he was another guy that I would ask [questions to] and talk to."

With Triple H now in charge as Chief Content Officer of WWE, Regal is set to return to a backstage role in WWE. According to AEW owner Tony Khan, Regal had asked AEW for his release, citing that he'd love to return to WWE to work alongside his son, who is currently signed to "NXT" as Charlie Dempsey. Regal's new role with WWE is set to begin in 2023.

