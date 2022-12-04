Huge Update On William Regal's Future Role In WWE

William Regal is no longer All Elite, as his time working for Tony Khan came to an end this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when he was attacked from behind by MJF, who punched him in the back of the head with Regal's brass knuckle dusters. However, it has not taken the Englishman long to land on his feet, as PWInsider has reported that he is now finalizing a deal that will see him return to WWE.

The 54-year-old has been rumored to be going back to work for his old company in recent weeks, and he is now expected to be back working for WWE after the New Year. He is expected to be returning to WWE in a backstage role, but there are currently no further details on what that job will entail.

Previously in WWE, Regal coached talent at the WWE Performance Center while he also scouted for WWE all over the world, looking for the next big thing. Of course, while doing those roles he did also work as the "WWE NXT" General Manager, which means he technically could also be used as an on-screen character.

Regal thrived in his role as part of the Blackpool Combat Club for AEW, which saw him unite Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, as they eventually added Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to their ranks. During that run, he got the chance to be part of several memorable promo segments, while he also worked regularly as a co-commentator, which proved to be very popular with fans.

Fans were shocked when Regal was released by WWE at the start of the year after his years of loyalty, but he has often spoken positively about the company since that point and his close friendship with Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is well known.