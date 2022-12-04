Major Backstage News On William Regal's Status In AEW

William Regal's tenure in All Elite Wrestling will seemingly be a shorter one than anyone first expected.

Following his betrayal of Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club in favor of MJF at AEW Full Gear 2022, speculation regarding Regal's future in the company began. Then, with MJF turning his back on Regal on the November 30 episode of "AEW Dynamite," it became clear that the legendary wrestling figure was being written off of AEW television.

Now, according to a report from Fightful Select, Regal is "effectively done" with AEW and likely returning to WWE. While this is not the first time Fightful has reported on Regal's potential departure, it has since become clear that Regal's most recent appearances in AEW were likely his last.

Regal, who debuted for the company just last March at AEW Revolution, will seemingly be leaving the company nine months into his tenure. While Fightful does not have much clarity on the details of Regal's contract and how he is departing from the company so soon, it is believed that his return to WWE is imminent, especially after the beginning of the Triple H-led regime in the company this past Summer. Many within WWE have expected Regal's return to the company, noting his close relationship with Triple H and status as a "lifer" with the company ahead of his shocking release at the beginning of this year.

Before getting released, Regal's role in the WWE was largely tied to NXT, where he acted as the on-screen general manager. Behind the scenes, Regal acted as the Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. While it hasn't been confirmed, Regal will likely resume similar duties when he rejoins the company.