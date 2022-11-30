AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (11/30): MJF Speaks, Death Triangle Vs. The Elite, Bryan Danielson Faces Dax Harwood

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for November 30, 2022!

Tonight's episode will see the return of MJF who will be making his first appearance since winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear earlier this month. Last week he was unavailable to appear due to the fact he had filming commitments for "The Iron Claw," but that is not the case this time around.

MJF has plenty to explain following the controversial way he defeated Jon Moxley which saw William Regal turn on his Blackpool Combat Club star by handing MJF his famous knuckle dusters to win the match, and fans will hear from the champion on the show.

When it comes to in-ring action the AEW World Trios Championships will be continuing their best-of-seven series against The Elite. Since making their returns at Full Gear Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have failed to win a match, and subsequently, they find themselves 2-0 down in the series, putting some pressure on themselves for tonight.

Jade Cargill is also confirmed to be appearing on this show, and after finally getting her title back following Nyla Rose stealing her property the undefeated AEW star will be having a TBS Championship celebration.

Elsewhere in the women's division, there will be in-ring action when Anna Jay A.S. competes against Willow Nightingale in singles competition.

Another major singles match that has also been confirmed is a dream match for many fans as Dax Harwood will be facing off against Bryan Danielson in a first-time-ever encounter.

Tony Khan also confirmed that Samoa Joe will be defending his TNT Championship for the first time against AEW's newest full-time signing, AR Fox on tonight's show.