Update On Backstage Culture Under New WWE Regime

It's been four months since Vince McMahon's retirement and the subsequent promotion of Paul "Triple H" Levesque to both Head of Creative and Vice President of Talent Relations. Levesque, who is now known simply as the Chief Content Officer, brought forth a major regime change that saw an increased focus on the in-ring product and the return of various stars fired by McMahon, among other things. Many fans have noticed improvements in the WWE on-screen since Levesque took charge, and according to Fightful Select, many wrestlers have reportedly felt improvements backstage.

Under Vince McMahon, many viewed the backstage culture as turbulent, with the looming fear of getting fired present at all times. This comes after years of mass releases throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. In contrast, many wrestlers reportedly feel that the WWE main roster is now a far less stressful environment under Levesque's executive regime. Furthermore, wrestlers feel far more optimistic creatively as it currently stands than they did just a few months ago with Vince in charge of booking the company.

Fightful Select reports that the direst point for some wrestlers concerning Vince McMahon's leadership was the 2022 Royal Rumble event, which saw the firing of Shane McMahon due to backstage chaos and his role in the poorly booked Men's Royal Rumble match. People inside the WWE consider the current atmosphere backstage to be a drastic improvement from what it was like in January. While there are still issues present in how certain stars are being utilized creatively, the overall morale backstage is high with Levesque running the company.