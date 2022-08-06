There has been some backstage news released about Triple H and his new roles in WWE. As noted, he’s the current head of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations. Since his roles in creative and talent relations, several former WWE Superstars had made their returns including Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, like the return of Dakota Kai, Kross and Scarlett came together very quickly. Earlier this week, Fightful heard that the two were among the talent discussed by Triple H and WWE higher-ups about bolstering their WWE main roster.

It was also noted that several other talent were discussed for returns and a “feeling out process” has occurred.

Triple H is not expected to stop anytime soon, trying to reshape the roster to add depth. Fightful was also told that talent meetings individually with Triple H have already started taking place.

Dakota Kai made her WWE return during SummerSlam, aligning herself with Bayley and Io Shirai. It was a stable that Vince McMahon had reportedly rejected the idea of before Kai was first released in April.

Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE last night on “SmackDown.” They were released from WWE back in November 2021.

Kross and Scarlett interrupted the final segment. Once McIntyre turned to face Scarlett on the entrance ramp, he was blindsided by Kross, who seemingly appeared out of nowhere from the crowd. He would then repeatedly slam McIntyre’s head against the steel ring steps as Roman Reigns and The Usos watched on from the ring.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]