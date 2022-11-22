Ricky Steamboat Addresses In-Ring Future Ahead Of Return Match

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat has had a wildly successful career that has lasted throughout multiple decades — winning both the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Steamboat had one of the most iconic WrestleMania matches of all time at WrestleMania 3 against Randy Savage and over 35 years later, Steamboat will be stepping in the ring once again. Steamboat's most recent match came in 2010 when he teamed up with his son during a WWE live event, and his last big match was against Chris Jericho at Backlash 2009. Steamboat will be making his return at Big Time Wrestling's: Return Of The Dragon this Sunday, with the event streaming on FITE.

In an interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed whether or not he would consider having a match in WWE or AEW following his match on Sunday.

"I really don't think, I don't think so," Steamboat said. "Going down to Prichard's ring, understanding my limitations and just going to give it one more shot. I don't have the type of ego to where I need to go out there, whether it's to enjoy it or whether to prove something that I can still do it. I don't have that mindset. I'm looking at this really as a big thank you to all the fans in Raleigh. That's basically, and the reasons that I gave. ... Being in the ring the first time with the World Champion, the support they gave me through the eight years that I campaigned throughout the Carolinas. And that's the reason, I'm passing off a big thank you card to the wrestling fans. That's what come to my mind."

Wrestling Inc.'s full interview with Steamboat will be released tomorrow, November 23.