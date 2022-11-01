Ricky Steamboat: What Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Wrestling Legend

Though his resemblance to '50s-'60s era legend Sammy Steamboat led to him being billed as Hawaiian for his whole career, the real Richard Blood behind Ricky Steamboat is actually half-Japanese, his dad having met his mom when the former was on military duty in Japan. Naturally, though it went against his backstory as stated in the U.S., his actual heritage was played up when he went to Japan to tour with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

"In about '84, when I went to Japan, I went to [promoter Shohei 'Giant'] Baba, and I said 'My mother's from Japan. When she married my dad, he was in the service and they left, she lost contact with her family. She's not had contact with them for 30-something years,'" recalled in a previously unpublished portion of a 2014 interview with the now-defunct Fighting Spirit Magazine. At Ricky's request, Baba had his TV announcer tell the viewing audience about his effort to locate his mother's family, and the results were almost immediate. The very next day, they got over 200 responses, but before long, they found the correct family as they went down the list. When Ricky returned to Japan a few weeks later, he saw that one of his uncles proved his identity by producing a copy of his parents' wedding album, and that's how he knew he found the right family.

On the next tour that Ricky worked, Baba flew over his mom, as well. Though an argument with her family about her marrying an American and leaving Japan in the first place started things off on the wrong foot, everything was smoothed over by the end of Ricky's tour two weeks later.