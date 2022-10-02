Ricky Steamboat Set To Team With Top AEW Stars In Return Match

"The Dragon" is set to return to the ring on November 27th, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is bringing some back up to the Dorton Arena.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will team with AAA, ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" in Raleigh, North Carolina. The trio will be taking on the next generation of Horsemen, as Brock Anderson, "Black Machismo" (aka Jay Lethal) and a mystery partner will unite as "Arn Anderson's 4 Horsemen," and will be accompanied by "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson. FTR had previously worked with Big Time Wrestling, in a match where they were managed by Bret "Hitman" Hart. The Rock n' Roll Express will also face The Briscoes at the event.

The match will be Steamboat's first match since 2010, where he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta in a tag match in WWE's former developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. Steamboat made a brief comeback before that, wrestling Chris Jericho alongside Jimmy Snuka & Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 25, which then led to a match between Jericho & Steamboat at the next month's Backlash, as well as a tour of WWE Live Events.

Steamboat's return to the ring had been in the news earlier this year, as Steamboat reportedly turned down an offer to take part in Ric Flair's Last Match in July, saying he had "a lot of respect for his former rival" but had to decline. Steamboat's return to the ring was announced earlier this month, which has inspired the recently retired Flair to go back into training.