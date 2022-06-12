As mentioned this past April, FTR and the legendary Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart were scheduled for a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, Massachusetts.

As seen in the photos and videos below, it looks like Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are having the time of their lives as they stand with Bret Hart on the entrance ramp. The show, taking place at Webster Town Hall, saw FTR challenge Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, who were flanked by the legendary, Arn Anderson.

FTR have made past references to potentially working with Hart on AEW TV, but up until now, there has been no reported deal between the two parties. Recent reports indicated that this may be due to Bret quietly signing a lucrative WWE contract, which prevents him from working on AEW shows. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the inaugural AEW “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view in May 2019, to unveil the AEW World Title belt.

You can see photos from the Big Time Wrestling event below:

A celebratory tequila toast in Webster, Massachusetts with @BretHart and @DaxFTR after tonight’s wildly successful @BTWwrestling show. Be sure to catch the event on @fitetv – an announcement on when you can purchase and view this epic event will be made this week! pic.twitter.com/3WWJAVdA3q — Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) June 11, 2022

