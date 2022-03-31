AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite.

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart.

“Bret Hart texted me before the match and said, ‘I cannot wait to watch this match.’ That was pretty cool,” Harwood said.

Going into the bout, Harwood admittedly “wanted to impress Bret” and give fans a “different kind of match” than they are typically used to.

“I wanted to impress Bret and I wanted him to say, ‘this is the kind of wrestling I look forward to and I want to put out,'” Harwood said. “I also want fans today to say, ‘holy s–t, that was a different kind of match than I’m used to and I liked it.’ On top of that, I wanted the boys and girls in the back to watch the match and say, ‘this is a different approach to what I thought I knew and maybe we can implore some of those tactics in our matches as well.'”

Earlier in the interview, Harwood revealed he also received props from “a future Hall of Famer” in the backstage area following the match with Punk.

“The match, sentimentally, meant a lot to me,” Harwood stressed. “When I got to the back, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, a future Hall of Famer, came up to me and said, ‘you are the perfect professional wrestler and, I’ve never said this before in my career, but that was the perfect professional wrestling match.’ That’s all the validation I needed.”

On this week’s Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR defeated Gunn Club in a tag team match.

As noted earlier, The Young Bucks have teased Bret Hart joining AEW as FTR’s manager. Even FTR have made several references to Hart after firing Tully Blanchard as their on-screen manager. Recently, Hart was asked if he would be interested in joining AEW. You can click here to read his response.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]