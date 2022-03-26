WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart did a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars on Friday and spoke about WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

While doing the signing, Hart commented about Brock Lesnar calling him a dream opponent. As noted, it was WWE Superstar Natalya who revealed that Lesnar once told her a dream match for him would’ve been to wrestle Bret Hart.

Bret Hart also noted that Lesnar was a real pro in the ring, unlike Goldberg. His beef with Bill Goldberg goes back to the career-ending injury that he suffered during a WCW match between the two.

“I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker,” Hart said. “I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.”

During the signing, Bret Hart was also asked if he would be going to All Elite Wrestling.

Hart answered, “Go there and do what?”

The full video of Bret Hart’s virtual signing is available to watch here.

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription

