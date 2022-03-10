FTR have teased replacing Tully Blanchard with another Hall Of Famer, Bret Hart, on social media.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter and reached out to the Hitman, writing, ‘Bret, what are you up to?’ Alluding to the fact that the former AEW Tag Team Champions decided to fire Tully during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Now FTR is apparently looking for a new manager, and it appears that Bret Hart is their ideal candidate.

It is well known that the former WWE Superstars have a love for the Canadian wrestler. Both men have spoken about the Hitman at length in interviews, and they often wear his merchandise and share clips of him on social media.

Hart has appeared in the past for AEW, being involved in the original Double Or Nothing event. He unveiled the AEW World Championship for the first time, but since that point, he hasn’t appeared for the company.

FTR got into an argument with Blanchard during a backstage segment, where Harwood spoke about his family. He made it clear he wants to prove himself to them. That is why the duo wants to take out reDRagon and The Young Bucks, not chase the titles. The Hall Of Famer claimed the duo hired him to win titles, not bother with family matters.

The two men then nearly came to blows, squaring up against each other. However, this led to Cash Wheeler getting involved to deescalate the situation by firing Blanchard, leaving FTR without a manager. Cash told him, “You know what, this is about family and you’re not in it. You’re fired.”

Tully has been managing FTR in All Elite Wrestling since the Summer of 2020. During that time, they won the AEW Tag Team titles and become the first team in history to have held both the WWE and AEW Championships.

Bret, what are you up to? — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 10, 2022

.@tullyBFTR doesn't seem to be a part of #FTR's plan for the future! #AEWDynamite is LIVE right now on TBS – Tune in! pic.twitter.com/EUtwx9VXhy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

