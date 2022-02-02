WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with SportsNet where he discussed how WWE initially brought him in. The company actually wanted him to claim he was from America, which is something that Bret was set against.

“When I first went to WWE, they wanted me to say I was from America,” Bret Hart revealed. “And I remember going, ‘I’m Bret Hart from Calgary.’ That’s where I’m from, that’s where I want to be from. I stuck to my guns and made them. I stayed ‘Bret Hart from Calgary’ with my dad’s history which eventually got worked into my storylines about The Dungeon and growing up in the Hart family.”

During his career, the Hitman was famously able to be a babyface in Canada, while being a heel elsewhere in the world. It is something he focused on, and felt was important. He admitted that being a hero in his own country was something he knew there was a need to do.

“I was always mindful that I needed to be a hero in Canada,” the Hitman said. “I need fans in Canada to go, ‘Yeah that was cool what Bret Hart did, I still back him even though he cheated last night.’”

Outside of wrestling, Hart has recently revealed that he is stepping into the world of NFT’s. This is something that he is doing via a cartoon project, with more information set to be revealed in spring.

“I’m excited to announce my upcoming NFT Project, Bret Hart’s Cartoon World!” Hart announced. “I’ve been working on this since the Spring and can’t wait to share the details with all of you.”

Bret Hart invited his social media followers to join a Discord server for his new project. Hart promised to hold a live AMA on the platform Monday night.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]