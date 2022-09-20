Ric Flair Has Been Inspired To Wrestle Again

To quote Kel Mitchell: "Aw, here it goes." Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is getting back in the ring later this year, and it is giving his recently retired rival Ric Flair "the itch" again.

"I'm happy for him," Flair said on the latest episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast. "I think it's great. Steve Perkins [promoter of Big Time Wrestling] is a great promoter, so I wish them all well, whoever's involved. I don't know the situation." At no point though did Flair address the fact that Steamboat reportedly turned down an offer to take part in Ric Flair's Last Match, but the "Nature Boy" is happy for him regardless.

"It's one of those deals where nobody's ever going to be Ricky Steamboat," Flair continued, "so they might as well watch him while they can and enjoy the opportunity, because there never will be another Ricky Steamboat. At every level, he's better than 50% of the guys in the business today, and he wouldn't get in the ring if he wasn't. He holds himself to a very high standard, and I imagine he'll probably look better than the guys he's in the ring with because he's always in good shape."

Later in the show, the 16-time champion confessed that "Steamboat coming back makes me want to come back again," much to the surprise of co-host, son-in-law, and Flair's last match promoter Conrad Thompson. "I went back up to Lincoln and started training again," Flair said, with no inclination as to whether or not he was serious. "What else is there to do?"