Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring.

According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.

The last time Steamboat was an in-ring competitor was in June 2010, when he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to face The Dudebusters (Trent Barreta and Caylen Croft) at an FCW event. The father and son duo won the match.

The last time the 69-year-old was in a WWE ring was at a non-televised house show in August 2009, where he defeated Drew McIntyre. Earlier that same year, Steamboat faced former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Chris Jericho at the Backlash pay-per-view. Jericho ended up winning the match. Before his matches in 2009, Steamboat had been retired since 1994.

Steamboat made his pro wrestling debut in 1976 under the ring name Richard Blood. During his storied career, he memorably feuded with Ric Flair, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Steamboat held several titles including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Intercontinental Championship, WCW World Tag Team Championship, WCW United States Championship, and the WCW World Television Championship.

Big Time Wrestling has done several high-profile events including an event back in June, where WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was the manager of AEW stars and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR. The match was Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.