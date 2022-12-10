Result Of The Embassy Vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys At ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view has been a big night for title challengers, with multiple matches resulting in the belts switching hands. In a collision of two of ROH's most popular factions, The Embassy managed to pull out the victory against Dalton Castle and The Boys to capture the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships. It was a fairly even match throughout, with Castle and The Boys using their agility and high-flying offense to put up a valiant effort, but the overwhelming power of Brian Cage and Gates of Agony got the best of the flamboyant trio.

This ends the second Six-Man Tag Team Championship reign for Castle and The Boys, who won the titles this past July at ROH Death Before Dishonor after defeating The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch, and Vincent). They previously held the belts in 2017 after defeating Bully Ray and The Briscoes at ROH Best in the World.

The current iteration of The Embassy began with Prince Nana leading Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona, and Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor 2022, when Nana revealed that he had bought Tully Blanchard Enterprises and restructured the group to his liking. Gresham left the group after losing his ROH World Championship and reportedly requested his release from the company. It will be interesting to see where the trios' division in ROH goes from here, with few teams actually featured on the actual ROH roster page.

Other title changes that occurred at Final Battle included Mercedes Martinez losing the ROH Women's Championship to Athena, Daniel Garcia losing the ROH Pure Championship to Wheeler Yuta, and FTR relinquishing the ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes.