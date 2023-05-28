Toni Storm Becomes The New AEW Women's Champion At Double Or Nothing

The Outcasts proved to be too much for Jamie Hayter. During Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Outcasts' Toni Storm defeated Hayter to become the new AEW Women's Champion. Even before the match started, Storm's cohorts, Saraya and Ruby Soho had attacked Hayter on the ramp. Her music had played twice before she was shown be dragged out by Soho and Saraya.

The short match was chaotic with even Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida getting in the mix to try and help Hayter. Storm eventually got the three count after she hit Storm Zero. It's worth noting that going into tonight's match, Hayter was going in injured and her shoulder was taped up. Hayter also wasn't clear to compete on the May 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

This is Storm's second reign as the AEW Women's Champion.