Jamie Hayter Scratched From Match On Tonight's AEW Dynamite Due To Injury

The card is always subject to change in professional wrestling and that's the case for tonight's "AEW Dynamite." Originally, The Outcasts were scheduled to face the team of AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Hikaru Shida. However, it appears that the trios match has been modified to a traditional tag team match. AEW owner and promoter Tony Khan broke the news via Twitter when doctors would not clear Hayter due to injuries caused by the nefarious Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm. Because of this development, Soho and Storm will now take on the tandem of Baker and Shida.

The originally advertised trios match stemmed from Shida's return to AEW two weeks ago. Appearing for the first time since December, the former champion returned to seemingly join forces with The Outcasts. However, the Japanese star and her trusty kendo stick double-crossed the formidable faction and assisted Baker and Hayter, who have had ongoing issues with the volatile group for some time. The confrontation set the stage for the trios match announced for tonight's edition of "Dynamite," but the match was changed just hours before bell time.

While there is currently no timetable for Hayter's return to the ring or details regarding the severity (or legitimacy) of her injury, this highly anticipated trios match will almost certainly take place somewhere else down the road. Until then, the dangerous dentist and the "Shining Samurai" will need to keep their heads on a swivel tonight as they deal with their opponents in the ring and the sneaky Saraya at ringside.