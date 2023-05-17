AEW Dynamite Preview (5/17): Chris Jericho Vs. Roderick Strong Falls Count Anywhere, Don Callis Speaks, More

Adam Cole and the Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the building when Chris Jericho and Roderick Strong collide in a Falls Count Anywhere match tonight on "AEW Dynamite" at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Strong debuted in All Elite Wrestling a few weeks ago and saved Cole during an attack from Jericho's faction. The former ROH World Champion challenged Jericho to a Falls Count Anywhere bout during a backstage segment last week.

Don Callis is set to address the AEW fans a week after turning on his longtime friend Kenny Omega during his Steel Cage match with the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley. "The Invisible Hand" will likely explain his actions following that shocking turn of events. Elsewhere, Sammy Guevara, who will be involved in the four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, will be in action against a currently unnamed opponent. Also, Ricky Starks is set to take on former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. "Switchblade" took out Starks last month after officially becoming a member of the AEW roster.

A trios bout is also penciled in for tonight's broadcast, as The Outcasts' Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho go up against Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and reigning AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will also step into the ring later when he takes on RUSH of La Faccion Ingernobles. And lastly, AEW CEO Tony Khan is set to make a major announcement. It was confirmed today that the promotion would be launching "AEW Collision" on TNT from June 17 — the show will air every Saturday night from 8-10 p.m EST.