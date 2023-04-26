Tony Schiavone Says The Outcasts Are More Dangerous Than Any Chris Jericho Faction

AEW's Tony Schiavone is not a wrestler, and from time to time finds himself utterly terrified of certain groups or individuals. One of those groups? The Outcasts. Schiavone was nearly entangled between The Outcasts and the Jericho Appreciation Society on a recent episode of "Dynamite," when Chris Jericho confronted Adam Cole, which drew the ire of Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker, which led to The Outcasts also getting involved.

"Do you actually think I was gonna roll in the ring with The Outcasts there?" Schiavone asked his "What Happened When" co-host Conrad Thompson. "Those girls are more dangerous than anybody Chris Jericho could put out."

Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm have run roughshod over AEW since their formation late last year. The three women have been engaged in a feud with Britt Baker, AEW Women's World Champion Jaime Hayter, and other AEW "originals," including Riho and the newly signed Skye Blue. who feel the three women have had their boots on the necks of AEW's homegrown women wrestlers.

It says a lot that Schiavone is more scared of the trio than the Jericho Appreciation Society, who have not only been together longer but been involved in various brutal matches including a Blood & Guts match in June of last year, which was a losing effort to The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. Schiavone is no stranger to dangerous factions, having been in WCW during the days of rough groups like the Four Horsemen, as well as the infamous New World Order.

