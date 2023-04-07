Big Update On Skye Blue's Status With AEW

Another performer can officially call themselves "All Elite." Friday night, AEW President Tony Khan made Skye Blue's status official.

"Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars @Skyebyee is officially All Elite!" Khan tweeted. "Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday! Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting 10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7! #AEWRampage #BattleOfTheBelts"

Blue herself later reacted to the news on her own social media.

"Haven't stopped tearing up," she tweeted. "Thank you and I can't wait to make everyone proud."

Blue, just 23 years old, made her professional wrestling debut back in 2017 and has spent a good chunk of time since working the independent circuit. In fact, she won championship gold in Chicago Style Wrestling, Global Professional Wrestling, Pro Wrestling ZERO1 USA, and AAW. She's had a handful of high-profile AEW matches since debuting for the promotion on April 7, 2021, losing to Britt Baker on an episode of "Dark: Elevation." That September, she made her "Dark" debut, losing that night to Red Velvet. One month later, she made her "Rampage" debut against Jade Cargill, and yes, she lost that as well. Then finally, Blue made her "Dynamite" debut in January, losing this time to Serena Deeb.

That said, Blue has been racking up singles victories on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" recently, winning her last eight singles matches on those respective shows. Additionally, she's played her part on the "homegrown" side of things in the storyline involving The Outcasts, a stable that includes ex-WWE stars Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Saraya. In fact, despite coming out on the losing end of things each time, Blue has taken on all three of Storm, Soho, and Saraya on "Dynamite" in recent weeks.