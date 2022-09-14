Backstage News On Skye Blue's AEW Status

The AEW status of Skye Blue has become more clear. Blue first made sporadic appearances on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" dating back to April 2021. Over time, however, she has become a bit more of a regular on AEW programming. She even teamed with Dante Martin to challenge Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship on "Rampage."

This has left many wondering if Blue has signed some sort of deal with AEW. Fightful is reporting that Blue is indeed under AEW contract. With that said, details surrounding the deal are scarce at this time. The report notes that Blue has yet to receive the "All Elite" graphic treatment, so whether she's on a full-time or tiered deal is unknown. Fightful has also been told that independent promoters who attempt to book Blue are told that approval from AEW is required.

Blue has yet to be involved in a major feud on AEW TV, but as mentioned, she recently took part in the most high profile match of her young career. She is also just 22 years old, so there is plenty of time for her to keep developing and eventually become a major player in the women's division. She had been finding success on the indie scene, holding multiple titles as her popularity grew. While she's mostly seen on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," Blue has been garnering a ton of in-ring experience, taking on the likes of Britt Baker, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, and Jamie Hayter.