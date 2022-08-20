Britt Baker Appears To Take Shots At Debuting WWE Act On AEW Rampage

Earlier this week, AEW announced that at All Out, Thunder Rosa would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against her ThunderStorm tag team partner, Toni Storm. One AEW talent, however, didn't exactly support this announcement, and on last night's "AEW Rampage," Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, let her distaste be known — while also taking a not-so-subtle dig at the competition.

"If we are not at the pay-per-view title match, there's nothing more I rather do than sit back and watch the s*** unfold that is ThunderStorm," Baker said, referring to herself and her companions, Jamie Hayter and Rebel. "I can't think of a more toxic tag team in all of professional wrestling." Hayter followed up by saying that their own group was definitely not toxic.

This was almost certainly a reference to Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jane of Toxic Attraction, who made their main roster debut on "WWE SmackDown" mere hours before Baker's segment was aired. Serving as a last-minute replacement for Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, the former "NXT" Tag Team Champions took on — and defeated — Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to round two of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. While Dolin and Jayne appear to have made the jump to the main roster, Toxic Attraction's leader, Mandy Rose, is still running "NXT 2.0" as the reigning "NXT" Women's Champion.

Baker lost the AEW Women's World title to Rosa earlier this year and has been chasing it ever since alongside Hayter and Storm, with Storm coming up short at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door and Hayter losing her shot at Battle of the Belts III on "AEW Dynamite."