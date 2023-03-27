Skye Blue Details Her Road To Getting Signed To An AEW Deal

Skye Blue has become a regular fixture on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" over the last several months in the wake of The Outcasts forming. The 23-year-old is currently positioned on the "homegrown" side of the rivalry after less than two years in the company. Blue recently appeared on "Busted Open" to discuss her journey to AEW.

"I started training when I was a junior in high school," Blue said. "My mom came with me to every practice and every show because I was 17 and very determined like, 'I'm gonna do this,' and she's like, 'No, you're not.' So I started training back then and started doing shows that same year. I trained at a really small school in Woodstock, Illinois, originally. Then I moved to a school in Chicago where I train now at CFW. Then I think NWA was the first big promotion I ever worked for."

Blue worked in NWA from March 2021 until that September. During that time, Blue was featured on the Empowerrr card where she beat Christi Jaynes in a pre-show match. Shortly after, she participated in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out, which led to her officially signing with AEW at 21 years old. About a year into her run there, she gained a mentor in coach Madison Rayne.

"Madison took me under her wing," Blue revealed. "She'll remind me of the little things. Like I'll want to jump off of whatever, I'll want to do whatever, and she's like, 'Alright, Skye, you gotta look at the camera.' She reminds me of the little things that make a difference."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.