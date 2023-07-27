Major AEW All In Match Featuring Outside Talent Reportedly Being Discussed

With Blood & Guts now in their rearview mirror, AEW can now pivot their focus to the All In pay-per-view, which will take place from Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 27. As AEW heads across the pond, this event will serve as a homecoming for a number of performers, including Saraya, Jamie Hayter, PAC, and a NJPW talent who is currently penciled in for a major match.

According to Fightful Select, AEW is planning to bring in IWGP United States Champion and England native Will Ospreay for All In. Ospreay's last AEW appearance occurred last month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he defeated Kenny Omega to regain the IWGP United States Championship. While many fans may expect Ospreay to wrestle Omega in a rematch at All In, Fightful Select reports that AEW has a different opponent in mind for "The Aerial Assassin."

As of this month, Ospreay was scheduled to face former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at All In. In addition, Don Callis is also slated to be included in the story somehow, although the extent of his involvement is unknown right now. In recent weeks, Callis has attempted to persuade Jericho to align with him. During Forbidden Door though, Callis was seen assisting Ospreay amidst his title match against Omega. Regardless of where Callis' allegiances lie at All In, this would mark the first-ever singles match between Ospreay and Jericho.