Will Ospreay Defeats Kenny Omega, Wins NJPW United States Title At Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay regained his IWGP United States Championship after defeating Kenny Omega at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The match was one of the most impressive and bloody matches of the night due to its several near pinfalls. During the match, Ospreay tried to pin Omega with his own move — the one winged angel and at one point, Omega got back up after he was "stabbed" in the head with a screwdriver that Ospreay received from Omega's former friend and manager Don Callis.

Ultimately, Ospreay won the match after he hit a Stormbreaker on an exhausted Omega. Ospreay earned Sunday night's title match after he defeated "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer on June 4 at NJPW Dominion in the finals of the IWGP United States Title #1 Contender's Tournament.

Before losing to Ospreay, Omega had actually won the title from him at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. While he held the title, the only other person other than Ospreay that Omega defended it against was Jeff Cobb on the March 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite."