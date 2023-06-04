Will Ospreay Set For IWGP US Title Match Against Kenny Omega At Forbidden Door

A victory at NJPW Dominion has earned Will Ospreay entry through the Forbidden Door. Two months ago, New Japan-Pro Wrestling announced they would be hosting a four-man tournament to determine the next challenger to Kenny Omega's IWGP United States Championship. On June 4, Will Ospreay and Lance Archer met in the finals.

Ospreay and Archer kicked off NJPW Dominion with a fierce battle, but in the end, it was Ospreay who emerged victorious after delivering a series of Hidden Blades to the front and back of his opponent. With his title shot now secured, "The Aerial Assassin" wasted little time in calling out Omega, the reigning IWGP United States Champion. Post-match, Ospreay grabbed a microphone to announce that he was heading to Canada – the site of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 – to exact his revenge after Omega defeated him to win the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Ospreay recently revealed that their previous encounter also left him with a permanent scar on his back.

Now, Ospreay will have an opportunity to reclaim the IWGP United States Championship as challenges Omega for the title on June 25 at the second annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Last year, Ospreay defended the title against Orange Cassidy at the inaugural event. This year will mark Omega's first appearance at the cross-promotional PPV.

As Forbidden Door 2 continues to take shape, Bryan Danielson has also challenged Kazuchika Okada to a match. Okada later accepted the challenge after he, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi retained the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Shota Umino and two of Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club teammates, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, at Dominion.