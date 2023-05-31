Will Ospreay Has A Permanent Scar From Kenny Omega Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

NJPW star Will Ospreay was a recent guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, "Insight," during which he spoke about his Wrestle Kingdom 17 match against Kenny Omega. Ospreay ended up losing the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship that night to Omega. The United Empire leader noted in the interview that he and Omega had "collaborated hard" on the match.

Ospreay also revealed he got a "forever" scar during their match. The spot in question took place when Omegas stomped the hole in the table that was on top of Ospreay. After that, Omega had smashed Ospreay's already-bleeding head — sustained from a DDT onto an exposed turnbuckle — through a table.

"I've still got that — I've still got that down there. People thought that he had missed, man he didn't, he f***king got it," said Ospreay. "All the table like splintered up and like scratched my back. I got a scar there forever now. I've got a scar here [points at his forehead] where he just was putting my f***ing head through the table. F**k that hurt."

Before their match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, one of the last times Omega and Ospreay had faced each other was on the August 31, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite," in an AEW World Trios Title Tournament Semi-final match. The match saw Omega and The Young Bucks defeat Ospreay and Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.