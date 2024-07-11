New Report Details The Latest Available Info On Long-Absent AEW Star Jamie Hayter

All Elite Wrestling has been fortunate enough to have some of its major stars return from injury in recent months, including MJF, Kyle O"Reilly, and Dr. Britt Baker. One person who still has yet to return, however, is Jamie Hayter. The former AEW Women's World Champion was last seen at the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view where she lost the belt to Toni Storm, and had reportedly been working through an injury at the time. She's now been out of action for more than a year, with little to no word on the nature of the injury or when she might be ready to return. On Thursday, a new report from Fightful Select didn't exactly provided good news, but it did give us a little more information and perhaps the hope that Hayter might be back soon.

The report stated that Hayter was backstage at a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the roster had to undergo their yearly physicals. While it was noted that talent who weren't being used on TV still had to show up for physicals, Fightful claims the feeling inside AEW is that the backstage appearance indicated "some positive movement towards a potential recovery for Hayter." There's also a sense of optimism about a potential return for Hayter as far as some AEW talent are concerned, primarily because her name has been brought up in match pitches in case she is cleared.

Hayter is said to largely be keeping to herself during her recovery and rarely makes backstage appearances, which has contributed to the lack of information about her injury and rehabilitation. While there has been discussion of her possibly returning by the end of 2024, there is still no official timetable, though Fightful's sources in AEW remain broadly confident that she will return at some point.

